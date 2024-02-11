Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Invests $4.44 Million in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,444,000. Williams-Sonoma comprises 2.8% of Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $3,662,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,142,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,944,000 after buying an additional 35,315 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% during the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 29,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,574,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,346,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of WSM stock opened at $219.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $222.59.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,510,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $349,808.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $2,817,839.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,510,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,508 shares of company stock valued at $8,167,242. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

