Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Sells 603 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,882 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. United Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.13 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. New Street Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

