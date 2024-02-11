Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Trims Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,342,000 after acquiring an additional 27,520 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $5,608,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $19,034,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 225,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,947,000 after acquiring an additional 55,203 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th.

Balchem Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of BCPC opened at $145.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.70. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $110.74 and a 12-month high of $150.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s payout ratio is currently 24.76%.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

