KeyCorp Raises Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $125.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EMR. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded Emerson Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 64,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after purchasing an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,538,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,669,000 after purchasing an additional 225,683 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

