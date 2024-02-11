Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Kimball Electronics’ FY2024 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

Kimball Electronics Stock Up 2.6 %

Kimball Electronics stock opened at $21.28 on Wednesday. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $19.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $529.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimball Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,031,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,956,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,930,304 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,334,000 after acquiring an additional 112,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,388,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 846,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,398,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

