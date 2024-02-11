Knowles (NYSE:KN) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Knowles stock opened at $16.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.97. Knowles has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Knowles had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 16.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 13.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 13.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

