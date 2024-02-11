Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,559 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royalty Pharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Royalty Pharma plc has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $38.51.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.96 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPRX. TheStreet downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,719.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323 in the last three months. 18.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royalty Pharma Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

