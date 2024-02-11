Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,432,000 after acquiring an additional 79,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $63,886,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $238.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $172.04 and a 1-year high of $238.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

