Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.40 Million Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,070 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 12,578 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Foot Locker worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 416.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 41,005 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 385.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,746,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,307,000 after buying an additional 1,387,154 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 386.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,907 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 69,045 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 118.6% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 83,484 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,967 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE:FL opened at $29.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $47.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

