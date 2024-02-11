Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jorge Valladares sold 3,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,001.73, for a total value of $3,146,433.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,019,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,022.27, for a total transaction of $3,608,613.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,027,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,560 shares of company stock valued at $153,407,756 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,180.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,080.07.

TransDigm Group Trading Down 0.8 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,119.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,031.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $935.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.25 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $686.46 and a 1-year high of $1,155.24.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

