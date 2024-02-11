Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.76 Million Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Old National Bancorp worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ONB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 579.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 91,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 420.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 34,262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 34.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 97.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 953,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,612,000 after buying an additional 470,904 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.84. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $689.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ONB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stephens lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

