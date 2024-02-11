Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,298 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IP. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in International Paper by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in International Paper by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in International Paper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $39.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.16.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.