Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 419 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFC. UBS Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Truist Financial Price Performance

TFC stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $49.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -192.59%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

