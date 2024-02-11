Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$165.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.4 million. Lantronix also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.130 EPS.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of LTRX stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. 2,421,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,653. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $146.06 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantronix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lantronix

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Lantronix in the second quarter valued at $73,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Lantronix by 2,340.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 13,320 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

Further Reading

