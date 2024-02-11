Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.350-0.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $155.0 million-$165.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $177.4 million. Lantronix also updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.090-0.130 EPS.

LTRX traded down $1.89 on Friday, reaching $3.92. 2,421,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,653. Lantronix has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $146.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.05.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lantronix will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

LTRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Lantronix from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Lantronix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.20.

In related news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lantronix by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lantronix by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 41,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,096,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 57,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

