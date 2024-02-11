Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Downgraded by Desjardins

Desjardins lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$26.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$27.00. Desjardins also issued estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$33.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$28.09 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an underperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$31.01.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Laurentian Bank of Canada

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of LB opened at C$26.49 on Wednesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$24.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$30.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C($0.13). Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of C$247.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$261.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.3261231 earnings per share for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.