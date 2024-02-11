Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Position Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.09% of Lear worth $6,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Lear during the second quarter valued at $1,626,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at $3,139,000. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LEA opened at $134.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $117.79 and a twelve month high of $157.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total transaction of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.22.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

