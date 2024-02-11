Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Leggett & Platt Trading Down 12.1 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $20.46 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $20.39 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEG. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Featured Stories

