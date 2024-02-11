Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.050-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.7 billion. Leggett & Platt also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.05 to $1.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LEG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 5,271,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,547. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46 and a beta of 1.23. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 11.41% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Leggett & Platt in the fourth quarter worth $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 453.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 98.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after purchasing an additional 406,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

