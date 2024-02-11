LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.15

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.15 and traded as high as $36.68. LendingTree shares last traded at $35.96, with a volume of 295,807 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TREE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $27.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingTree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,890,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 564,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after buying an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 0.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 223,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of LendingTree by 35.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 87,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.