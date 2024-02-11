Linde (NYSE:LIN) PT Raised to $434.00 at Mizuho

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $430.00 to $434.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $433.14.

NYSE:LIN opened at $419.42 on Wednesday. Linde has a one year low of $319.23 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $203.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $393.39.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Linde will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,434,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,122,411,000 after buying an additional 147,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,118,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,666,886,000 after buying an additional 134,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,919,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,182,870,000 after buying an additional 354,506 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,856,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,518,320,000 after buying an additional 91,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,568,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,639,518,000 after buying an additional 233,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

