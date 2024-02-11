Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Lipocine Stock Performance
NASDAQ LPCN opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.
Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine
Lipocine Company Profile
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.
