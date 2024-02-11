Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPCN opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. Lipocine has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.35.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of ($3.12) million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lipocine

Lipocine Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

