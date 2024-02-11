Litecoin Cash 24-Hour Volume Reaches $38.62 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $38.62 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,262,434 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,244,731.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00516425 USD and is down -1.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
