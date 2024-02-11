Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Lowered to $5.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a speculative buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Eight Capital set a $16.50 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.13.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LAC

Lithium Americas Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

NYSE LAC opened at $4.23 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 203,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,887 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 124,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 61,733 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.