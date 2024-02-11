LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,100 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPLA. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA stock opened at $248.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $259.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.92.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.