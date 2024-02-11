Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 499 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LULU. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 95,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 290,658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 168.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,597 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,151,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total value of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,925.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $376.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.55.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 0.6 %

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $470.24. 1,350,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,349. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.83, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $286.58 and a fifty-two week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

