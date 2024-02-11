Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.00.

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU opened at $48.96 on Thursday. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $63.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Malibu Boats

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

