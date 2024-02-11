Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 17,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,639,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in Markel Group by 3,200.0% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 66 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Price Performance

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,428.94 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,186.56 and a 52 week high of $1,560.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,420.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,445.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,412.50.

View Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,908.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,718,474.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.