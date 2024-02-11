Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on DOOR. Oppenheimer started coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stephens lowered Masonite International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.88.

DOOR opened at $130.51 on Thursday. Masonite International has a 52 week low of $76.87 and a 52 week high of $130.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Masonite International by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

