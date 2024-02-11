Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3) Insider Acquires £9,908.08 in Stock

Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 (LON:MIG3 – Get Free Report) insider David Allan acquired 19,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £9,908.08 ($12,420.81).

LON MIG3 opened at GBX 50 ($0.63) on Friday. Maven Income & Growth VCT 3 has a 1 year low of GBX 48 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 55.50 ($0.70). The company has a market capitalization of £57.42 million, a PE ratio of 5,250.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 50.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a GBX 2.15 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Maven Income & Growth VCT 3’s previous dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

Maven Income and Growth VCT 3 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializing in development capital and early stage investments. In case of private companies, the fund prefers to invest in later stage. It does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. The fund's objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation principally through investment in smaller unquoted companies and AIM quoted companies in the United Kingdom with strong growth potential.

