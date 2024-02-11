Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MRCY. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a hold rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.88.

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.71. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $25.31 and a 52-week high of $55.08.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 64,435 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.14 per share, with a total value of $2,135,375.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,035,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,884,523.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 343,948 shares of company stock valued at $11,497,640 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercury Systems by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mercury Systems by 79.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

