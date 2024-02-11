Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 39.600-40.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 39.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.8 billion. Mettler-Toledo International also updated its FY24 guidance to $39.10-39.80 EPS.

MTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Shares of MTD traded down $50.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,174.51. The stock had a trading volume of 291,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,279. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,183.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,143.38. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,140.73% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $428,679,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,365,000 after acquiring an additional 33,342 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,714,000 after purchasing an additional 27,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 488,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,330,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

