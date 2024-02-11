Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.66 million for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 36.39%.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MXC opened at $9.80 on Friday. Mexco Energy has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $15.39. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the period. 6.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MXC shares. TheStreet lowered Mexco Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mexco Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

