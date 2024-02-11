MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on February 29th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $3.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMU. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 78,130 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 33.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 198,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 49,356 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 14.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 40,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

