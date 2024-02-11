Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $43.50.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Miller Industries

About Miller Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 202,359.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after buying an additional 317,704 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Miller Industries by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 966,162 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 98,692 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Miller Industries by 654.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 39,373 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Miller Industries by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 34,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

Featured Articles

