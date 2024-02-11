Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Shares of Miller Industries stock opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.18 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.38. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $26.88 and a 1 year high of $43.50.
Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $274.57 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 16.37%.
Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flatbed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.
