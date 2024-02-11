Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys 42,037 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 454,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,037 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $31,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Centene by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Centene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.47.

CNC stock opened at $77.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.43 and a 200 day moving average of $71.00.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

