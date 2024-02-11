Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Cuts Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,682 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $34,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.06.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a market cap of $59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

