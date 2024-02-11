Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Decreases Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 326,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,190 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $35,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $90,665,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,380,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,166,000 after acquiring an additional 893,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $771,198,000 after acquiring an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,771,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,946,000 after purchasing an additional 548,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $3,116,333.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,453.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.1 %
Steel Dynamics stock opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.80 and a 200 day moving average of $110.14.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 29.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Dynamics
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.