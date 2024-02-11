Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $27.99 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 175,281 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.38% of Cognex worth $27,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,207,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $852,631,000 after purchasing an additional 87,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,895,177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $658,855,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,294,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $249,423,000 after acquiring an additional 151,776 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,891,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $230,434,000 after purchasing an additional 526,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Cognex from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of CGNX opened at $36.76 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $59.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

