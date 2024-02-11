Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $35.64 Million Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,849,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,386 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Stellantis worth $35,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Stellantis by 307.4% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Stellantis by 20.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Stellantis Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.41.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

