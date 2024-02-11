Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 2,518 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Waste Connections worth $32,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 2,428.6% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $156.71 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.12 and a twelve month high of $158.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WCN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.69.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

