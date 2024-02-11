Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Raises Stock Position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $29,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EGP. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3,380.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 47.5% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EGP opened at $186.11 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.45 and a 52 week high of $188.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.69 and a 200-day moving average of $174.69.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.19%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Raymond James raised EastGroup Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EGP

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In other news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $173,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About EastGroup Properties

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.