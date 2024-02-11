Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,357 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $29,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Carrier Global by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,447 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after buying an additional 2,282,320 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,138,000 after buying an additional 386,968 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock valued at $21,586,315 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $56.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.