Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 10,726 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,726 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $26,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 761,575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $130.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.66. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

