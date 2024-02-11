Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 54,384 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,384 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Dell Technologies worth $30,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 106,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 154.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 79,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 48,036 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,164 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,089,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,795,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE DELL opened at $86.20 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

