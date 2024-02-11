Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 808,423 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,431 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $30,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 15,588 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE FCX opened at $37.36 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.71.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

