Mizuho Increases Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $250.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a market perform rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.92.

NYSE:INSP opened at $194.87 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -263.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,244,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

