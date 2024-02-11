Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires 50,466 Shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC – Free Report) by 190.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.11% of Newcourt Acquisition worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $111,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $566,000. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newcourt Acquisition alerts:

Newcourt Acquisition Price Performance

NCAC opened at $4.79 on Friday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37.

Newcourt Acquisition Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newcourt Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newcourt Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.