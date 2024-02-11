Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 50,000 AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in AlphaVest Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $410,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $954,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AlphaVest Acquisition by 23.8% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 191,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 36,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATMV opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63. AlphaVest Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.93.

AlphaVest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

