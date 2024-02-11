Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned about 1.32% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Meteora Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 668,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARYD stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.85.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Profile

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

